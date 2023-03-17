Value Partners Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for about 4.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $52,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,464 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after purchasing an additional 124,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.