Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.0% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $149.91 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

