Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 7.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $16,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,228,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,170,000 after buying an additional 73,044 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,060,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.09. The company had a trading volume of 128,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.73. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $171.45.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

