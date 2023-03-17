Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $101.46. 838,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

