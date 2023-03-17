Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,673,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.