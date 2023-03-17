Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schiavi & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 63,034 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 635,707 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BIV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,478. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

