Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,972 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.