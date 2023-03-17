Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX) Trading Up 0.7%

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $48.98. Approximately 3,185,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,320,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

