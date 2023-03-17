Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $197.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.27 and its 200-day moving average is $195.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $270.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

