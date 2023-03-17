Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,911,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01.

