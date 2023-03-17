Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Increased by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 17.9% of WealthOne LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $44,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.98. 1,370,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,136. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.36. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

