Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.94.

VRNS traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 268,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,440. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,432,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 911,611 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,991,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,485,000 after acquiring an additional 772,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,790,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

