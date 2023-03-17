Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.59.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $1,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $454,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,460 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $175.78 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.68. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.90.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

