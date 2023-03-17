Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0216

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $52.51 million and approximately $935,505.67 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00062544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00048583 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001607 BTC.

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,426,285,734 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

