Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Vericel Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of VCEL stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after buying an additional 534,997 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading

