Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Gap Down to $19.52

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $18.86. Veritex shares last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 138,788 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VBTX. Stephens dropped their target price on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Veritex Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,383.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,383.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,652 shares of company stock worth $292,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Veritex by 140.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Veritex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 831,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Veritex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

