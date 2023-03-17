Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Jeffery Westphal Sells 23,884 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 23,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $445,914.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200,185.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Jeffery Westphal sold 1,375,164 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $24,409,161.00.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Jeffery Westphal sold 62,857 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,171,025.91.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $702,265.62.
Vertex Price Performance
Shares of VERX stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $19.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
