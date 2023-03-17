Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.60.

VSAT traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.71. 166,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $86,481.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $281,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Viasat by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 197,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

