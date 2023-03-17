Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VIAV. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.32. 462,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,188. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,481.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

