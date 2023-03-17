Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 1,096,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,773,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $898.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.