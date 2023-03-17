Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 25831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34.

About Visionstate

(Get Rating)

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.