VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

VNET Group Price Performance

VNET Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.28. 750,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $477.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,000,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 1,496,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,400 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 2,107,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1,424.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 921,643 shares during the last quarter.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

