W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) CFO Deidra C. Merriwether Sells 4,623 Shares

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $681.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $632.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

