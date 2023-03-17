Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

