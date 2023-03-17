Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Shares Down 3.3%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 459,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 549,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Wallbridge Mining Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$130.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

