WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Insider Glenn Burge Purchases 11,500 Shares of Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) insider Glenn Burge acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,350.50 ($7,567.00).

WAM Strategic Value Price Performance

WAM Strategic Value Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Strategic Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Strategic Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.