WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Insider Glenn Burge Purchases 11,500 Shares of Stock

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) insider Glenn Burge acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,350.50 ($7,567.00).
WAM Strategic Value Price Performance
WAM Strategic Value Company Profile
WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Strategic Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Strategic Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.