Warburg Research Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.09) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FPE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

FPE stock opened at €30.50 ($32.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.28. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($40.22) and a one year high of €44.80 ($48.17).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

