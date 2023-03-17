Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

WASH traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,037. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $615.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.73. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Insider Activity at Washington Trust Bancorp

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Constance A. Howes bought 1,250 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,012.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,113.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 953,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

