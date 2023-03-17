Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance
WASH traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,037. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $615.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.73. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
Insider Activity at Washington Trust Bancorp
In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Constance A. Howes bought 1,250 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,012.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,113.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp
About Washington Trust Bancorp
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.
Featured Articles
