Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

WM stock opened at $155.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.27. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.