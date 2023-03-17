Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance
Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 760,071 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.