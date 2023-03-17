Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,303.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,624 shares in the company, valued at $429,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,303.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $118,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $199,385. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 760,071 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

