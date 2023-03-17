WAX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.69 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $166.22 million and $7.69 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,420,627,605 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,420,317,971.619738 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06604227 USD and is down -8.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $9,213,295.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

