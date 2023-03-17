Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 236 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average is $141.00.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $1,323,841.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,086,193.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

