Weaver Consulting Group Buys 542 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 107.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.22. The company has a market capitalization of $97.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $74.52 and a 52-week high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

