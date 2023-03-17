Weaver Consulting Group Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

