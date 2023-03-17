Weaver Consulting Group Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $654.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

