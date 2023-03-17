Weaver Consulting Group Sells 17,157 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $21.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

