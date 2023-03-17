Weaver Consulting Group Sells 523 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after acquiring an additional 563,103 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,102,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after acquiring an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,018 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day moving average is $124.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

