Weaver Consulting Group Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

