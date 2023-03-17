WeBuy (WE) Tops One Day Volume of $1.77 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, WeBuy has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $188.10 million and $1.77 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.76 or 0.00014586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

