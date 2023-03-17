Wedmont Private Capital Buys 2,067 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 838.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,710,000 after buying an additional 2,931,531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amphenol by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,452,000 after buying an additional 1,607,472 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 256.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,059,000 after buying an additional 1,599,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 12.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after buying an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $77.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

