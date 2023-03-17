Wedmont Private Capital Buys 228 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $9.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $552.29. The company had a trading volume of 211,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.04. The stock has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

