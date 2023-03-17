Wedmont Private Capital Buys 672 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Linde were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,519,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LIN opened at $338.29 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $166.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

