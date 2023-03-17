Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intuit were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $418.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

