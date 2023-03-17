Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals Price Performance

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.46.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $397.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.63. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.