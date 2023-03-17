Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 1,920 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,212 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,309,000 after acquiring an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,736,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $154.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.66.

