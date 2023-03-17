Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 467 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $268.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.48 and a 200 day moving average of $252.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.