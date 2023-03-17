Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2023 – Heritage-Crystal Clean is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

3/7/2023 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Heritage-Crystal Clean had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. 75,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,590. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.