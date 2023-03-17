Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $30.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Shares of RVNC opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,187. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,014 shares of company stock worth $4,421,806. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

