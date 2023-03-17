Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Cut to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WFC. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $54.20.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after buying an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

