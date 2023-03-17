Wells Fargo & Company Trims Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Target Price to $1.50

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 57.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.
Blend Labs Stock Performance
Shares of Blend Labs stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. 6,882,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,536. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,161.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 372,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.
About Blend Labs
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
